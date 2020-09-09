LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A warning against unhealthy air quality in parts of Los Angeles County is in effect through Thursday afternoon due to active nearby wildfires.

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD), the Bobcat and El Dorado fires has left unhealthy plumes of smoke in the air throughout L.A. and the following nearby areas:

East San Gabriel Valley

West San Gabriel Valley

South San Gabriel Valley

Pomona-Walnut Valley

San Gabriel Mountains

Central Los Angeles

Southeast LA County

South Central LA County

West San Fernando Valley

East San Fernando Valley

Santa Clarita Valley

South Central LA County

Smoke and ash are expected in parts of L.A., San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties, according to the agency.

“It is difficult to tell where smoke, ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of these particles in the air, so we ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy,” said L.A. County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis.

The AQMD says anyone who smells smoke or see ash should limit their outdoor exposure and keep windows and doors closed.

Symptoms of smoke inhalation, including shortness of breath and headaches, can overlap with coronavirus symptoms so officials are warning people to be vigilant and take precuations.

“We’re dealing with multiple beasts,” said Dr. Victor Waters of the St. Bernadine Medical Center. “Dealing with the COVID-19 beast, we’re dealing with the heat wave that we had recently, and now smoke inhalation issues and absolutely those combinations can cause people to come into our emergency room.”

While unhealthy air conditions can impact anyone, precaution are particularly important for children, older adults and people with lung or heart diseases.

Call 911 for anyone facing respiratory distress. Any pets facing issues, such as panting or inability to catch their breath, should be taken to an animal hospital immediately.