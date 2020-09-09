OC Deputy Charged After Allegedly Failing To Book Evidence If convicted as charged, the deputy faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison, according to the district attorney's office.

P-81 First Mountain Lion Found With Genetic Abnormalities In Santa Monica MountainsFor the first time, a mountain lion has been found with physical abnormalities caused by inbreeding due to the small population of native big cats in the Santa Monica Mountains, National Park Service officials said.