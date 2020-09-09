Comments
(CBS NEWS) – The U.S. will be pulling 1,200 troops from Iraq during the month of September as part of President Trump’s efforts to follow through on his oft-repeated campaign promise to bring home American service members and end so-called “endless wars.”
General Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, announced the number of troops in Iraq would be reduced from roughly 5,200 to 3,000. He made the announcement during a change of command ceremony for Operation Inherent Resolve alongside Iraq’s minister of defense.