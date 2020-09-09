LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More coronavirus cases continue to be reported among jail inmates and employees across Los Angeles County.
LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Wednesday that 862 sheriff’s department officials have tested positive since the pandemic began, and 726 are currently under quarantine.
According to Villanueva, coronavirus cases in this population appear stable, but cited that 13,633 people in county jails have tested positive and the figure is “climbing steadily.”
The sheriff said the state prison system is not accepting prisoners who are already convicted, so L.A. County jails are taking in inmates into their facilities.
“Also, our mental health institutions … Patton for example, Metropolitan State Hospital, all those (institutions) that take our inmates who are deemed unfit to stand trial or incompetent to stand trial, those ones need to be transferred also out of our system, but no one’s taking them, so we’re starting to accumulate inmates who shouldn’t be in our custody,” he said.
As for the Los Angeles Police Department, 546 employees have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 72 are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure. Four-hundred-ninety-eight have returned to work.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)