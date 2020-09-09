LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than $650,000 worth of counterfeit Apple products were seized from a shipment from China at the LA/Long Beach Seaport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.
Customs officers, working with electronics import specialists, seized 16,620 wireless earphones and charging cables that had violated Apple’s AirPod and Lightning protected trademarks on July 2 and July 15. The seized items included 2,400 pairs of fake Apple AirPods and 14,220 counterfeit charging cables.
The items, if they had been genuine, would have had an estimated worth of $651,780.
The products were discovered on a shipment containing a total of 185 boxes that had arrived from China.
“Counterfeit electrical goods are not put through the same vigorous safety checks as legitimate items and are often very dangerous,” Donald R. Kusser, Customs and Border Protection’s port director at the LA/Long Beach Seaport, said in a statement. “Consumers need to be extremely cautious when they buy electronics from non-legitimate sources.”