BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Authorities need the public’s help Wednesday to identify three men who robbed a Big Bear Lake liquor store at gunpoint and shot one of the store’s employees.
The armed robbery happened at about 11 p.m. Monday at Alpine Liquor Store, 41532 Big Bear Blvd.
Three men went into the store and pointed a gun at the employee, demanding money from the cash register, sheriff’s officials said. The employee apparently argued with them, touching off a physical fight that led to the handgun going off. The employee was shot in the leg.
The store employee was flown to a local medical center to be treated for the gunshot wound.
The trio left the store on foot, and were last seen heading west on Big Bear Boulevard. A sheriff’s helicopter assisted deputies in searching the area, but the three men were not found.
Authorities did not release a description of the men. But released surveillance images showed they all appeared to be white or Hispanic men in their 20s. The man with the black handgun wore a black hoodie sweatshirt, black shorts and red sneakers. A second man wore a white T-shirt, a silver necklace with a cross, a black baseball cap worn backwards, and a black bandanna covering his face. The third man had dark, close-cropped hair, wore a black T-shirt, a thin gold chain and a gray face mask.
Authorities believe the three robbers to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts can contact the detective bureau of the Big Bear sheriff’s station at (909) 866-0100.