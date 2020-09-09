LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — A graduate of Lynwood High School was identified Wednesday as the man on a scooter who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Denver, Colo.
Christopher Patton, who graduated from Lynwood High School in 2012, was one the two people who was struck by a Chevy Cobalt in Denver Monday, according to a statement from the Lynwood Unified School District.
“The incident has made national news and is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for all of us,” the statement said. District officials said that they have been in contact with members of the Patton family – many of whom have also graduated from Lynwood High School – to share their condolences.
Patton was killed just after 1:30 a.m. Monday as he and two others rode electric scooters near the Denver Center for Performing Arts. A second person was hospitalized.
An arrest has not yet been made, and police believe speed to be a factor in the crash.