LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Another 17 people were arrested Tuesday, marking the third straight night of protests outside the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station over the controversial shooting death of Dijon Kizzee.

The arrests came after an unlawful assembly was issued at about 8:15 p.m., according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

There were no reported injuries.

On Monday night, five people were taken into custody during protests in the 1300 block of West Imperial Highway. Deputies were forced to use non-lethal weapons to disperse the crowd after demonstrators began throwing rocks, bottles and mortars, the sheriff’s department said.

Twelve people were arrested in similar demonstrations on Sunday night.

On the afternoon of Aug. 31, Dijon Kizzee, 29, was shot and killed by deputies after they attempted to stop him for a code violation while he was riding his bicycle near West 109th Place and South Budlong Avenue.

Kizzee ran from them, prompting a foot chase. When deputies caught up to him, they allege he punched one of them in the face. During the scuffle, he dropped some clothes he was carrying and they purportedly saw a semiautomatic handgun, prompting them to open fire on him, the sheriff’s department claims. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

It’s unclear if Kizzee actually aimed the weapon at the deputies, or how many deputies fired on him. The sheriff’s department has also not disclosed what code violation prompted the traffic stop.

