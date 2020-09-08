LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Katrina Scott, a 16-year-old rising tennis star from Woodland Hills, made her Grand Slam debut at this year’s U.S. Open.
Katrina won her first-round match, but lost in the second round, in front of the empty stands of the U.S. Open in New York. But getting a wildcard invite to the tournament was already an amazing moment for the teen.
“It was like automatic excitement, like, no words could explain that,” Katrina said.
Even though she exited the U.S. Open in the second round, Katrina said she believes she gave notice to many in the tennis world.
“I think it showed a bunch of different people that I was there for a reason, that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life,” she said.
🇺🇸 teenager Katrina Scott walks onto the court wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt. pic.twitter.com/r7TBiD1doy
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2020
Katrina also took advantage of her moment in the spotlight, donning a Black Lives Matter T-shirt before each match.