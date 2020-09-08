BEAT THE HEAT:List Of Southern California Cooling Centers
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Katrina Scott, a 16-year-old rising tennis star from Woodland Hills, made her Grand Slam debut at this year’s U.S. Open.

Katrina won her first-round match, but lost in the second round, in front of the empty stands of the U.S. Open in New York. But getting a wildcard invite to the tournament was already an amazing moment for the teen.

“It was like automatic excitement, like, no words could explain that,” Katrina said.

Even though she exited the U.S. Open in the second round, Katrina said she believes she gave notice to many in the tennis world.

“I think it showed a bunch of different people that I was there for a reason, that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life,” she said.

Katrina also took advantage of her moment in the spotlight, donning a Black Lives Matter T-shirt before each match.

