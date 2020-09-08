SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was attacked twice by the same suspect on Wednesday in South L.A.

Alfredo Rogel said he was taking a walk around his apartment building on 93rd St. and Figueroa when a man jumped out between two parked cars and confronted him.

“He asked for money… [He said] ‘money money money, or I’m gonna beat you up.’ Then he decided to throw me a punch and I knew I couldn’t fight him,” Rogel said, adding that he got on the ground to avoid a barrage of punches. “He just reached me with three punches in my face…”

The suspect stole Rogel’s wallet and keys. Later that day, Rogel returned to his apartment to find the suspect inside his living room with a gun, threatening to kill him. Rogel was able to reach the door and yell for help, and the suspect ran away with his phone and laptop.

Rogel said he realized the suspect came back because he had his address from his ID. The 62-year-old said he didn’t get a good look at the suspect’s face, but he just hopes he’s caught before this happens to anyone else.

“I wasn’t able to sleep that night, then after I just changed the locks,” he said.

Rogel has been out of work as a parking lot attendant due to the pandemic, and he said the robbery has made it harder for him financially. He is raising funds online to get back on his feet.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the LAPD Southeast Station.