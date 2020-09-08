LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) -– The new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams marked the start of its inaugural year Tuesday with a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony at SoFi Stadium included Rams owner and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park developer Stan Kroenke, Chargers owner Dean Spanos and the City of Inglewood’s Mayor James T. Butts, along with a video message from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Thee first football stadium to be built within L.A. proper in nearly a century, SoFi Stadium will host 20 NFL home games this season, along with Taylor Swift’s Lover Fest West in 2021, Super Bowl LVI in 2022, and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony not only kicks off SoFi Stadium’s first year, but Spanos says it also celebrates the hard work of the many thousands of people that brought this venue to life from the time it first broke ground in November 2016.

“When you see our SoFi Stadium home and the ongoing development surrounding it, you have to marvel at Stan Kroenke’s vision,” said Spanos. “This is an iconic project, anchored by an iconic stadium, that will not only redefine the City of Inglewood, it will redefine the landscape of greater Los Angeles for the next century and beyond. This has been a long time coming, and we cannot wait to usher in a new era of Chargers football on what will undoubtedly be the grandest stage in all of sports.”

The first regular-season game at SoFi Stadium will be held Sunday with the Rams hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the first Sunday-night game of the season – without any fans present “until further notice”.