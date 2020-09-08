The fire broke out at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday at El Dorado Ranch Park in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road. It was started by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party, according to the CAL Fire San Bernardino Unit. On Monday, CAL Fire officials elaborated that a family was taking part some kind of a gender reveal photo in the park, using pyrotechnics. They said one of the family members stayed behind and tried to extinguish the fire.
Family members could face charges including use of pyrotechnics and recklessly causing a fire, although officials emphasized that the investigation is ongoing. They could also be held responsible for costs associated with battling the fire and the damage caused by it.
Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for the communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa Ridge, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls, according to CAL Fire. An evacuation warning is in effect for the Yucaipa Bench area.
A Red Cross evacuation center is in place at the Redlands East Valley High School.
About 650 firefighters from multiple agencies are battling the flames with the help of several water-dropping helicopters.
