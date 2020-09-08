WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – Police discovered about 100 people attending a house party in an upscale Woodland Hills neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles police were called to the home in the 5000 block of Escobedo Drive at 2:50 a.m., where they discovered dozens of people.

The party was peacefully dispersed, police said.

It’s unclear if the home was a short-term rental, or who was hosting the party. There was no word if charges would be filed.

On Aug. 5, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a public order authorizing the L.A. Department of Water and Power to shut off utilities at homes which host large gatherings, parties or events in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Sept. 1, Garcetti authorized LADWP to cut utilities to a house in Cahuenga Pass after it hosted several large gatherings.

On Aug. 28, L.A. City Attorney announced criminal charges against four people, including two young TikTok stars, in connection with several recent parties at mansions in the Hollywood Hills. Power at the TikTok stars’ home was also shut off.

Home-sharing giant Airbnb has suspended or removed at least 50 L.A. County rental homes from its app after receiving complaints or noting policy violations. Airbnb has banned parties and events at listings globally until further notice.

There have also been several shootings at house parties across the region in recent weeks.

On Aug. 30, a man was shot and killed outside a house party in Arcadia.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 26, gunfire erupted during a party at another short-term rental mansion in the wealthy L.A. neighborhood of Beverly Crest, killing one man and leaving a second man wounded.

On Aug. 11, five people were wounded in a shooting at a large party at a warehouse in an industrial area in the South Los Angeles County community of Harbor-Gateway.

On Aug. 4, a woman was killed and two others wounded after shots were fired at a mansion party, also in Beverly Crest.