MONROVIA (CBSLA) — With powerful Santa Ana winds expected to create challenges for firefighters Tuesday, the Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia nearly doubled in size for the second straight day.

The Bobcat Fire has burned 8,553 acres and still had zero containment as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire is churning through some vegetation and brush which has not burned in more 60 years.

“The canyons that this fire has lined up with — Monrovia Canyon, Santa Anita Canyon, Little Santa Anita Canyon — those canyons have not burned since 1957 in the Monrovia Peak Fire,” Angeles National Forest Chief Robert Garcia said Monday.

Structures were threatened, but it’s unclear if any had been damaged or destroyed. On Monday night, the U.S. Forest Service and the L.A. County Fire Department issued an evacuation warning for foothill neighborhoods in Monrovia and Duarte.

That included the Monrovia neighborhoods north of Hillcrest Boulevard and north of Greystone Avenue, along with those between Hillcrest Boulevard and Greystone Avenue, south to Foothill Boulevard.

It also includes the Duarte Mesa, which is the area of Mt. Olive north of Woodlyn Lane in Bradbury.

Residents in those areas were told to be ready to evacuate at a moments notice.

Firefighters received some relief overnight as the blaze which was spreading south towards Monrovia was slowed by the marine layer. However, the relief may be short-lived.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning which takes effect at noon Tuesday and runs through 8 p.m. Wednesday. During this time Santa Ana winds will create ripe wildfire conditions with very low humidity that could help spread the blaze.

The blaze broke out a little after noon Sunday amid triple-digit temperatures near the Cogswell Dam and the West Fork Day Use area. California Highway Patrol officers helped campers evacuate quickly before sundown.

The cause is under investigation.

The Angeles National Forest, meanwhile, was closed Monday night to the public along with all seven other national forests across California due to the wildfire risk. The closure will last through Sept. 14.