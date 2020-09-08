MALIBU (CBSLA) – A hit-and-run suspect driving a truck towing a double-axle trailer led officers on a wild chase Tuesday near the beaches of Malibu, sparking a brush fire that grew to 10 acres before crews got the upper hand.
The pursuit began near Victory Boulevard and De Soto Avenue in the Topanga area after the suspect allegedly hit a couple of parked cars and continued driving, according to LAPD Officer Mike Chan.
The driver stopped on the Pacific Coast Highway just after 2:30 p.m. and was surrounded by patrol units.
Officials tell CBSLA his trailer created sparks and may have started a seven-acre brush fire burning near North Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Entrado Drive.
Police wouldn’t immediately confirm any connection between the suspect and the fire.
By mid-afternoon, the driver was shirtless and had sign in the back of truck that read “I GOT THIS”.
He was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges he was facing.
(This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.)
Victory and DeSoto are not located in the unincorporated area of Topanga. However the suspect did continue to drive on CA 27 located in Topanga and allegedly started at least two fires at either end of our town.