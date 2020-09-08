LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People with scheduled hearings on or after Sept. 14 involving traffic and non-traffic infraction citations in Los Angeles County may be eligible to appear remotely by telephone, officials announced Tuesday.
The remote appearances can be scheduled within the next 30 days by going to the court’s website to start the registration process for LACourtConnect.
The last opportunity to schedule a remote appearance is two hours before the hearing’s start time.
Those who schedule a remote appearance will receive an email confirmation that will be needed to connect to their hearing.
Remote hearings are not available for:
- those who are scheduled for a trial;
- those who want to argue they are not the person named on the citation;
- those who want to present any documents or forms; or
- those who wish to provide any other information that cannot be presented during an audio-only appearance.
The LACourtConnect program is part of the court’s Here For You| Safe For You initiative.
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile ordered the courts to substantially scale back operations in mid-March to comply with state and county public health directives to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
