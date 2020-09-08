BALBOA PARK (CBSLA) — Film production in Los Angeles is gradually making a return after it came to a halt back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of film permits filed in August had increased nearly 40% compared to July. But, in the age of COVID-19, things look a little different.

New daily protocols on many sets include daily temperature checks, two to three COVID-19 tests per week, social distancing, and mandatory masks.

Such was the case on the set of “The 2nd,” which wrapped production in July.

“That always gave you a peace of mind, knowing that everybody on the crew tested negative,” said director Brian Skiba.

He said the safety measures were set based on guidelines from the Screen Actors Guild, which only applies to union shoots.

“We actually know a couple filmmakers in Phoenix that just went out and shot, and they didn’t really stick to the guidelines,” he said. “Five of them got sick.”

The film is currently available through streaming services, including iTunes and Amazon Prime, because it was released last week while theaters in parts of the country were still closed.

“I think the most crummy part about having a movie release at this time is not having the premiere,” said Laurie Love, who stars in the film. “You want to celebrate the crew and what everyone has done.”

Still, Love said she was grateful for the safety measures on set and beyond.

“Otherwise I wouldn’t have done it,” she said.

As some productions are returning in Southern California, another promising sign: Orange County announced Tuesday that movie theaters will be permitted to reopen with limited capacity.