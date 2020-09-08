LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the film academy continues to work to diversify its ranks, new eligibility requirements and inclusion standards for were announced Tuesday for future Best Picture nominees.

“The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them. The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality,” said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement. “We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.”

Change starts now. We’ve announced new representation and inclusion standards for Best Picture eligibility, beginning with the 96th #Oscars. Read more here: https://t.co/qdxtlZIVKb pic.twitter.com/hR6c2jb5LM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) September 9, 2020

In order to be eligible for Best Picture in 2024, a film must meet diversity requirements in two of the four following categories:

— on-screen representation, themes, and narratives

— creative leadership and project team

— industry access and opportunities

— audience development

All other categories other than Best Picture will be held to their current eligibility requirements.

The requirements will go into effect for the 96th Oscars in 2024.

An Academy Inclusion Standards forms will have to be submitted to the Academy for a film to be considered for the 94th Oscars (2021) and 95th Oscars (2022), although meeting inclusion thresholds will not yet be required.

The new inclusion requirements are part of the “Academy Aperture 2025” initiative, which is the next phase in the Academy’s efforts to boost equity and representation within the entertainment industry.

The first phase included increasing diversity among the Academy’s membership, doubling its ranks of women and people of color. It accomplished that goal in June, when it welcomed its newest class.

These efforts follow on the heels of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in 2015 and 2016, in which all 20 of the major acting nominations went to white actors for two consecutive years.