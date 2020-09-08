SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A man whose son went missing while hiking in Malibu two years ago is accused of opening fire on California Highway Patrol officers during a standoff outside his Sylmar home Monday night.
The suspect, identified to CBSLA by family members as Matthew Weaver, was safely taken into custody after a barricade situation which lasted about three hours.
The incident began at about 8:30 p.m. when CHP officers were called to the 12900 block of Little Tujunga Canyon Road about a stolen car. As they arrived on scene, someone opened fire on them, causing them to run for cover.
A standoff ensued, with deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responding to provide assistance.
At one point, the suspect, Weaver, jumped into a CHP patrol car and played with the lights. At about 11:30 p.m. he was taken into custody, CHP reports.
Weaver is the father of 21-year-old Matthew Weaver Jr., who mysteriously went missing while hiking in Malibu on Aug. 10, 2018, and has never been found.
Weaver’s brother believes there was no stolen car situation Monday, but that his brother called officers on himself. He told CBSLA that his brother’s mental health has been declining since his son’s disappearance.
Are You Willing to Make Money Online at Home for Giving Your Opinion.
Its a Best Oppurtunity For You!
Get Paid To Take Survey | Survey That Actually Pay High | Earn Up to 500$ Per Week
You Won’t Get Rich But You Will Get Paid! Try Us Now, Get Free High Signup Bonus. Free, Legitimate Paid Online Surveys. Register Now!
Click here to Complete Survey: https://bit.ly/3lYgjMT
I am making a good salary online from home.I’ve made 97,999 dollar.s so for last 5 months working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I’m just so happy that I found out about it……..Read More