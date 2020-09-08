Comments
YUCAIPA (CBSLA) – The El Dorado Fire which broke out Saturday has torched more than 10,500 acres and destroyed several homes.
Investigators believe the fire was sparked by a pyrotechnic device used by a family while they were taking a gender-reveal photo.
More than 21,000 people are under evacuations as of Tuesday. Here are the latest evacuations and closures.
Mandatory Evacuations:
- Areas east of Bryant from Carter South to Yucaipa Blvd, then east on Yucaipa Blvd at Bryant intersection to Freemont Street, then south to Grande View Drive, then along Avenue E southeast to the intersection of Mesa Grande, east to Wildwood Canyon Rd. to include all portions of Hidden Meadows, and east to Edgar Canyon Road.
- The portion of the Cherry Valley Community that is north of Orchard St to the County Line, and East of Nancy Ave. and west of Beaumont Ave.
- Oak Glen (partial, see road closures)
- Mountain Home Village
- Forest Falls
- North Bench Yucaipa (north of Carter St to Highway 38 and both sides of Bryant St east & west).
Evacuation Warnings:
- East of Beaumont Ave., east to Hillside Place in the Highland Springs area, north to Cherry Valley Blvd. to the County Line Rd.
Road Closures:
- Highway 38 at Bryant St. in Yucaipa and the community of Angelus Oaks
- Bryant Street Between Hwy 38 and Carter Street.
- Oak Glen Rd. between Pine Bench Rd. and Cherry Croft Dr.
- Cross streets east of Bryant Street Between Yucaipa Blvd. and Carter St.
Recreation Closures:
- As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday, all eight National Forests in Southern California are closed, including the San Bernardino National Forest.
- Big Falls, Oak Glen Divide, Wilson Creek
- Picnic Areas: Falls and Thurman Flats
- General Areas: Yucaipa Ridge, Mill Creek drainage and off-trail areas of the San Gorgonio Wilderness south of the San Bernardino
- Peak Divide Trail, Santa Ana River Trail between 1S14 and Middle Control Road.
- Thomas Hunting Grounds Yellow Post Sites
- Forest Roads: 1N12 (Near Angelus Oaks), 1S12 (Warm Springs Road), 1S13 and 1S03
- All San Gorgonio Wilderness, Trails, Trailheads and associated Parking Lots Except for the Pacific Crest Trail remains open.
Evacuation Center:
- Redlands East Valley High School at 31000 E. Colton Ave.