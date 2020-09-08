MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings is under fire Tuesday for not wearing a mask while shopping.

In an Instagram post of a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote, she aid she went shopping without a mask on as “a little exercise in being brave.”

Further into the post, she said such restrictions “have not been enforced, but rather have been consented to.”

“We are all endlessly complaining about the restrictive & arbitrarily selective rules that we are being strongly ‘suggested’ to follow & yet we are all consenting; Not much of a fight, just a lot of complaining and strongly disagreeing with this manipulation, but we keep consenting. It’s maddening.”

Her post drew backlash and expressions of disappointment from her fans.

I’m still disappointed, but not surprised, that Kerri Walsh Jennings chose the anti-mask hill to die on. A wealthy white woman, a professional athlete, says we should focus on healthy foods, more sleep, and trusting our bodies… — Ben Schwertner (@BSchwertner) September 8, 2020

Just unfollowed Kerri Walsh Jennings. People like her are going to get the USA banned from the Olympics and qualifying competitions. So disappointing. #WearAMaskSaveALife — Andrea Gagliardi 💜🐶⚖️📚🤸🏻‍♀️ (@AndreaG114) September 8, 2020

Kerri Walsh Jennings calling herself brave for going shopping without a mask on is the stupidest thing I have read so far today. I truly hope her sponsors reward her bravery by dropping her. https://t.co/bHbaJvwS3P — 🌸Standing Strong🌸 (@MrsYuuup) September 8, 2020

Sorry, Kerri Walsh Jennings is ridiculous. Bragging about shopping w/out a mask, “it’s crushing our society” & on & on… Why are people too stupid to get something so simple? The Pandemic is crushing society, helped along by egoists like this. Damn, grow some common sense! UUGH — JulieL (@highkarat) September 8, 2020

In a separate post, she apologized to those she upset.

“To those who are open to hearing where I am coming from, I appreciate you expressing your views. To those calling me dumb, selfish, privileged, bigoted, and racist and telling me that ‘you are better than this’, I fully acknowledge that addressing such an emotional, layered, nuanced an polarizing topic on social media was not the smartest thing…”

It’s not clear where Jennings, who in 2017 purchased a home in Manhattan Beach with her husband Casey Jennings, went shopping without her mask.