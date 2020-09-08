MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings is under fire Tuesday for not wearing a mask while shopping.
In an Instagram post of a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote, she aid she went shopping without a mask on as “a little exercise in being brave.”
This is going to be a long post & it’s going to upset some people. My intention is NEVER to hurt or disrespect. Please know that. I am working my way through these curious times that have me questioning everything. I am wanting to lead & stand for my beliefs WITHOUT upsetting people but, per usual when one takes a stand, this is unlikely. If this hurts or upsets you, I am sorry. I am working through my thoughts & my way throughout the madness of 2020. I am wanting to be a light, an encourager of the strength + resilience within each of us and I aspire to be someone whom empowers others to take ownership of all sides of their lives. There is freedom & deep satisfaction in living this way. I want this for everyone. Here we go …. I had a little exercise in being brave yesterday & I’m still a bit edgy about it. I went shopping without a mask on 😬😳🤭 & this is why … I read a quote the other day that shook me – – THIS HAS NOT BEEN ENFORCED, IT’S BEEN CONSENTED TO. This statement woke me up & the truth of it has had me obsessing on the matter of how I can mindfully & compassionately stand up for my rights & for the freedoms our constitution has granted us all WITHOUT being reckless or putting anyone else in danger. We are all endlessly complaining about the restrictive & arbitrarily selective rules that we are being strongly “suggested” to follow & yet we are all consenting; Not much of a fight, just a lot of complaining & strongly disagreeing with this manipulation, but we keep consenting. It’s maddening. It has crushed our society, people’s livelihoods, our children’s spirits, & the fabric of our world. We have become a country & a world estranged from each other & it is more deeply unhealthy than any virus could ever be. I know people are getting sick & many have gone to Heaven. I have lived through a lot of loss in my family, in my life. I cherish life. I would never downplay the impact of a single loss of life. That is it’s own conversation & my heart goes out to all those suffering poor health, the loss of a loved one and the fear that the reaction to & media coverage of COVID-19 has created in your days. Cont. in comments ….
Further into the post, she said such restrictions “have not been enforced, but rather have been consented to.”
“We are all endlessly complaining about the restrictive & arbitrarily selective rules that we are being strongly ‘suggested’ to follow & yet we are all consenting; Not much of a fight, just a lot of complaining and strongly disagreeing with this manipulation, but we keep consenting. It’s maddening.”
Her post drew backlash and expressions of disappointment from her fans.
I’m still disappointed, but not surprised, that Kerri Walsh Jennings chose the anti-mask hill to die on. A wealthy white woman, a professional athlete, says we should focus on healthy foods, more sleep, and trusting our bodies…
— Ben Schwertner (@BSchwertner) September 8, 2020
Just unfollowed Kerri Walsh Jennings. People like her are going to get the USA banned from the Olympics and qualifying competitions. So disappointing. #WearAMaskSaveALife
— Andrea Gagliardi 💜🐶⚖️📚🤸🏻♀️ (@AndreaG114) September 8, 2020
Kerri Walsh Jennings calling herself brave for going shopping without a mask on is the stupidest thing I have read so far today. I truly hope her sponsors reward her bravery by dropping her. https://t.co/bHbaJvwS3P
— 🌸Standing Strong🌸 (@MrsYuuup) September 8, 2020
Sorry, Kerri Walsh Jennings is ridiculous. Bragging about shopping w/out a mask, “it’s crushing our society” & on & on… Why are people too stupid to get something so simple? The Pandemic is crushing society, helped along by egoists like this. Damn, grow some common sense! UUGH
— JulieL (@highkarat) September 8, 2020
In a separate post, she apologized to those she upset.
My goodness gracious. To those I’ve upset so deeply, I am sorry. To those who are open to hearing where I am coming from, I appreciate your openness and civility. To those in agreement, I appreciate you expressing your views. To those calling me dumb, selfish, privileged, bigoted, and racist and telling me that “you are better than this”, I fully acknowledge that addressing such an emotional, layered, nuanced and polarizing topic on social media was not the smartest thing …. pages and pages could be written about every side of everyone’s opinion, yet I went for it because I am alarmed for my country – I am heartbroken for my children – I am devastated for every small business owner who has gone under or who is barely hanging on – I have seen so much conflicting and erroneous data from the experts – and on and on and on – I have researched and I have spoken with experts …. This is why I spoke my point of view. At some point we should all stop and take inventory of everything that has been thrown our way over the past months and the reaction/ to these things. If it sits well or well enough with you, great. If not, great. We should all carry on RESPECTFULLY living our virtues, standing up for our beliefs and doing our best to do no harm in doing so. I was not looking to do anything but express my belief that FREEDOM IS RIGHT WORTH FIGHTING FOR, and amidst the chaos, divisiveness, fear and undeniable emotion of these times, I believe we have to stay mindful of the FACT that our freedoms have slowly been taken from us with our consent. I feel each of the words I mentioned above (fear/chaos/divisiveness) are being intentionally stoked and we are becoming a country that I do not recognize. The comment section of my last post is a reflection of where we are at and it is …. tragic. I’m not quite sure when we became a world where a differing opinion equates to evil and hatred, but here we are. I am not advocating for people to stop wearing masks. I wear a mask most often. I don’t believe in their efficacy unless it’s of a certain caliber, yet I wear them. I am advocating critical thinking and civility. I am advocating personal responsibility. Cont. below
“To those who are open to hearing where I am coming from, I appreciate you expressing your views. To those calling me dumb, selfish, privileged, bigoted, and racist and telling me that ‘you are better than this’, I fully acknowledge that addressing such an emotional, layered, nuanced an polarizing topic on social media was not the smartest thing…”
It’s not clear where Jennings, who in 2017 purchased a home in Manhattan Beach with her husband Casey Jennings, went shopping without her mask.