LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The founder of Jelly Belly, David Klein, says he is ready to retire and has decided to look for a successor in a rather unusual way.
“It’s gonna be a treasure hunt across the whole entire country,” Klein said in a video posted to a website for the contest. “We’re gonna be hiding these [golden necklaces]. We’ve already hidden quite a few of them, and we’re going to be hiding them in every state across the country.”
Competitors could win $5,000, but participation is not free.
On the contest’s website, people can purchase a $50 ticket to enter the hunt for their state’s necklace. Once getting the clue, the hunt is on and whoever finds the necklace and submits the corresponding code to TrickyTreasures@gmail.com will get $5,000.
But, even those who did not find the necklace still have a chance at the big prize — the key to one of Klein’s candy factories and an all-expenses paid trip and education to a candy-making university.
“That’s exciting,” Klein said. “We’re looking for you, Charlie.”