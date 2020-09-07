LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting at 5 p.m. Monday night, Sequoia National Forest, Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest and Cleveland National Forest will be closed to all visitors due to increased fire danger, the U.S. Forest Service said.
“The wildfire situation throughout California is dangerous and must be taken seriously,” Randy Moore, regional forester for the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region, said. “Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior, new fire starts are likely, weather conditions are worsening and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire.”
Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Inyo National Forest and Los Padres National Forest will also be closed. In those that remain open, ignition sources — including campfires and gas stoves — are prohibited and all developed campground and day-use sites will be closed.
“We are bringing every resource to bear nationally and internationally to fight these fires, but until conditions improve, and we are confident that National Forest visitors can recreate safely, the priority is always to protect the public and our firefighters,” Moore said. “With these extreme conditions, these temporary actions will help us do both.”
On Monday, fire crews were still battling the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest and the El Dorado Fire near the San Bernardino National Forest — sparked by pyrotechnics used during a gender reveal party.
The closures and restrictions will be evaluated on a daily basis, forest officials said.