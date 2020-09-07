Comments
SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A suspect began shooting at California Highway Patrol officers on Monday night.
The suspect originally shot at one officer, ran into a building and continued to fire from officers there.
At one point, the suspect got into an empty CHP car parked at the front of the building. No officers were hit and CHP did not return fire on the suspect.
Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department officials had also responded to the active shooting scene.
Authorities said the incident had something to do with a stolen vehicle, but other details about the incident has not yet been provided.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.