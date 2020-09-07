LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Twelve protesters were taken into custody Sunday when a South Los Angeles demonstration over the controversial fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee by L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies turned violent.

The arrests, for suspicion of failing to leave an unlawful assembly, were made during a protest at the South L.A. Sheriff’s Station, authorities said Monday. If convicted, the charge carries the potential of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Two of the 12 people arrested were juveniles and were released to their parents, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Those who remain in custody are expected in an Inglewood court on Wednesday morning.

“They were throwing chunks of concrete, bricks and rocks at deputies,” said Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Protesters wearing helmets and carrying shields also launched mortars at the deputies, she said. No injuries or property damage was reported.

The events followed a demonstration on Saturday during which an unlawful assembly was declared.

29-year-old Dijon Kizzee was shot and killed by deputies after they attempted to stop him for a code violation while he was riding his bicycle near West 109th Place and South Budlong Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 31.

Kizzee ran from them, prompting a foot chase. When deputies caught up to him, they allege he punched one of them in the face. During the scuffle, he dropped some clothes he was carrying and they purportedly saw a semiautomatic handgun, prompting them to open fire on him, the sheriff’s department claims. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

It’s unclear if Kizzee actually aimed the weapon at the deputies, or how many deputies fired on him. The sheriff’s department has also not disclosed what code violation prompted the traffic stop.

