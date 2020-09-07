Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Wisconsin Democratic Party will be getting a boost from the cast of “The Princess Bride.”
Those who donate will be invited to watch a live script reading of the 1987 cult classic.
Director Rob Reiner, as well as Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Billy Crystal will take part in the read t on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. CT.
Following the reading, the cast will hold a Q&A moderated by comedian Patton Oswalt.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz, a self-professed fan of the film, said he would prefer if the crew would avoid any Hollywood politics.