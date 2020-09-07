LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In celebration of Labor Day, a “Labor of Love” food distribution is being held at Banning Park in Wilmington.
The drive-thru food distribution began at 9 a.m. and will go until 12 p.m. at Banning Park located at 401 E. M Street.
Former U.S. Secretary of Labor and current Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis will join the Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition, the Labor Community Services, and the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor for the event.
The food distribution comes after the cancellation of the Labor Day Parade, a 40-year tradition uniting union members from throughout Southern California.
Instead of a parade, unions will host the food distribution to feed more than 4,500 families, or 18,000 individuals, impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
In addition, Supervisor Solis is expected to speak at a press conference scheduled to begin before the food distribution commences.
She will be joined by Supervisor Janice Hahn, Los Angeles Councilmember Joe Buscaino, the Executive Director of the Labor Community Services Armando Olivas, the Chairman of the Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition Larry Barragan, the Chair of South County Labor Ray Cordova, and various other union leaders and elected officials.
Those attending are asked to please wear a mask and remain in your vehicles.