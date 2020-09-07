LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was at $3.23 Monday, its lowest amount for Labor Day since 2016, due to a sharp drop at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and lower-than-usual demand.
The average price dropped 72.3 cents to $2.834, its lowest amount since Jan. 4, 2017, during a 59-day streak of decreases from March 2 to April 29, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
The average price has increased 39.6 cents since then, including three-tenths of a cent on Monday, to its highest amount since March 24. It is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 4.1 cents higher than one month ago, but 45 cents less than one year ago.
Since the start of the year, the average price has decreased by 38.5 cents.
Orange County’s average gas price of $3.205 was also at its lowest Labor Day price since 2016. It dropped 67 times in 68 days between Feb. 26 and May 3, decreasing 74.3 cents to $2.776, its lowest amount since Dec. 29, 2016.
The county’s average price has increased 42.9 cents since then, including one-tenth of a cent on Monday, to its highest amount since March 23.
Orange County’s average price is unchanged from one week ago, 3.1 cents more than one month ago and 44.5 cents less than one year ago. It has decreased 34 cents since the start of the year.
