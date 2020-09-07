LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday reported 494 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 25 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 248,821 cases and 6,030 deaths.
Health officials said that the low number of new cases and deaths reported reflected both a delay in test and death reports over the weekend and the closure of testing sites in observance of Labor Day.
Of the 25 new deaths reported Monday, nine people were over the age of 80, eight were between the ages of 65 and 79, seven were between the ages of 50 and 64 and one was between the ages of 30 and 49. Fifteen of those whose deaths were reported Monday had underlying health conditions. Overall, 92% of those who have died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.
As of Monday, there were 943 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 32% of who were being treated in intensive care units.
Health officials also reminded businesses and customers to follow public health orders to keep workers and communities safe.
“We honor our workers and the meaning of Labor Day by being caring customers, responsible business owners and operators, and organized workers,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “Responsible business owners and operators fully implement infection control and distancing directives for your business. Caring customers wear face coverings and keep distance from all others. Organized workers practice infection control protocols and report violations immediately.”
With testing results available for more than 2,380,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 10%.