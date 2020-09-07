ARCADIA (CBSLA) — The 23-year-old man who was shot and killed at an Arcadia house party last week has been identified by the coroner’s office as Gustavo Lopez.
Lopez was gunned down in the 2800 block of Carolina Way on the night of August 31.
About 25 people were gathered for a party at a home, which was rented out.
Arcadia police said there were shots fired around 8:49 p.m. and Lopez was found on the patio of the home with two gunshots wounds.
He was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery but died from his injuries hours later.
The exact motive for the shooting remains unclear but Arcadia police said it appeared there was some type of argument that night.
A GoFundMe for Lopez says he was “trying to stop a fight” between other people and then after noticing assailants were armed, he started to run away and was fatally shot.
According to family, Lopez leaves behind a wife, an 18-month-old son and other loved ones.
A 23-year-old was taken into custody after the incident on separate charges, but a shooting suspect has not yet been taken into custody.
The GoFundMe for Lopez has raised more than $8,500 so far.
