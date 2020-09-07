Comments
YUCAIPA (CBSLA) – The El Dorado Fire which broke out Saturday has already torched more than 7,300 acres and destroyed several homes.
Investigators believe the fire was sparked by a pyrotechnic device during a gender-reveal party.
More than 21,000 people are under evacuations as of Monday. Here are the latest evacuations and closures.
Evacuations:
- Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for the communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa Ridge, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls.
- That includes all resident north of Yucaipa Boulevard, east of Bryant Street and south of Highway 38. It also applied to all residents north of Carter Street, west of Bryant Street and south of Highway 38.
Road Closures:
- Highway 38 at Bryant St. in Yucaipa and the community of Angelus Oaks
- Bryant Street Between Hwy 38 and Carter Street.
- Oak Glen Rd. between Pine Bench Rd. and Cherry Croft Dr.
- Cross Streets East of Bryant Street Between Yucaipa Blvd. and Carter St.
Recreation Closures:
- Big Falls, Oak Glen Divide, Wilson Creek
- Picnic Areas: Falls and Thurman Flats
- General Areas: Yucaipa Ridge, Mill Creek drainage and off-trail areas of the San Gorgonio Wilderness south of the San Bernardino
- Peak Divide Trail, Santa Ana River Trail between 1S14 and Middle Control Road.
- Thomas Hunting Grounds Yellow Post Sites
- Forest Roads: 1N12 (Near Angelus Oaks), 1S12 (Warm Springs Road), 1S13 and 1S03
Evacuation Center:
- Yucaipa Community Center at 34900 Oak Glen Rd.