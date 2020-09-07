COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A 31-year-old Riverside man has been arrested for hitting and killing a Newport Beach woman and her dog while they were out walking in Costa Mesa early Sunday morning.
Ali Zohair Fakhre was apprehended about three hours after the crash on charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run, California Highway Patrol reported.
Just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking her dog in the crosswalk at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Mesa Drive when both were struck by a Hyundai which had run a red light, CHP reports.
Both the victim and her dog died at the scene, CHP said. The woman’s name was not released.
The driver did not stop, but continued south on Irvine Avenue.
At 9:40 a.m., Riverside police contacted CHP to report that they had detained Fakhre and seized a Hyundai which had front end damage consistent with the crash.
The details of how Riverside police identified and tracked down Fakhre were still unclear.