LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found burning in an alley in South Los Angeles Monday morning.
The body of a male was discovered just after 5:30 a.m. in the 12400 block of South Broadway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro.
L.A. County Fire Department crews were called to a fire, and as they extinguished it, a body was discovered.
“Deputies discovered what appears to be a male, unknown race or age, unresponsive obviously, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro
Deputies do not have an identity for the victim.
It’s unclear if the victim had died prior to being set ablaze. Investigators are investigating the case as a homicide.