NEAR DUARTE (CBSLA) – A brush fire which sparked in the Angeles National Forest north of Duarte Sunday grew rapidly overnight, more than doubling in size by Monday morning.
The Bobcat Fire has scorched 4,871 acres and still had zero containment as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The blaze broke out a little after noon Sunday amid triple-digit temperatures near the Cogswell Dam and the West Fork Day Use area.
Structures were threatened, but its unclear if any had been damaged or destroyed. There were no evacuations. About 100 firefighters were assigned to the fire with the help of four water-dropping helicopters and five fixed-wing aircraft.
Caltrans shut down Highway 39 in both directions at El Encanto Park.
There was still no word on a cause.
The heat wave which had engulfed the region since Friday will continue into Monday evening. A brush fire also broke out Saturday in Yucaipa, sparked by pyrotechnics. The El Dorado Fire has forced 21,000 people to flee their homes.