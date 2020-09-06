Comments
COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a woman in Costa Mesa, as well as her dog.
The crash unfolded just before 7 a.m. in the area of Mesa Drive and Irvine Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It was there that authorities say the woman had crossed the street when a silver sedan struck her and her dog. CHP Officer Florentino Olivera said the woman was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.
No further details were immediately available.
