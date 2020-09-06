LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 798 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and five additional deaths.

To date, the county’s total now stands at 248,334 confirmed cases and 6,005 fatalities since the pandemic began.

Officials said the lower numbers reflect a lag over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Leaders in L.A. County continue to warn residents against large parties or gatherings, which could lead to an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths like what the county experienced after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

People flocking to the beach during the holiday weekend are also urged to keep following coronavirus safety guidelines, including maintaining physical distancing and wearing a mask outside the water.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of following the public health guidelines,” Beaches and Harbor Director Gary Jones said in a statement. “It is absolutely imperative that beachgoers avoid crowds. If the beaches get too crowded, we may be forced to close them again.”

With increased temperatures across the Southland increasing fire risk, the county Department of Beaches and Harbors also reminded residents that barbecues and bonfires are not allowed at the beaches and in beach parking lots.

For those seeking relief from the heat, cooling centers were opened throughout L.A. County and those locations have taken precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

