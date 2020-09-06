WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County broke record-heat levels on Sunday as a heat wave continued to move throughout Southern California, officials said.
Woodland Hills reached a high of 121 degrees, which was the highest official temperature ever recorded in L.A. County, the National Weather Service announced.
The 121° high temperature at Woodland Hills official site (Pierce College) was also the highest official temperature ever recorded in L.A. County as well as Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. Click the URL for more details #cawx #LAheat https://t.co/wDCq45s0No pic.twitter.com/TAZuWF2vtG
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 6, 2020
Several cooling centers have been opened across the Southland for residents to stay cool during the extreme heat.
People are advised to avoid outdoors as much as possible and follow guidelines issued by the statewide Flex Alert, which encourages residents to keep their AC no lower than 78 degrees, keep blinds and drapes closed and avoid using major appliances between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
