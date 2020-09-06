LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A day after widespread outages throughout Los Angeles County and other neighboring areas, the California Independent System Operator, which the operation of California’s bulk electric power system, has announced a Stage 2 Emergency once again.

A Stage 2 Emergency, according to the agency, means the “ISO has taken all mitigating actions and is no longer able to provide its expected energy requirements.”

Glendale Water and Power impending rolling outages for a short time on Sunday, but the power was soon turned back on.

Southern California Edison and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported they were both trying to fix about 100 scattered outages.

Saturday night, thousands of SCE and LADWP customers lost power for hours. While the initial estimated response time for those impacted was between four to 12 hours, LADWP officials now say some people may not get power restored until up to 36 hours later.

California ISO said due to the extreme heat and the demand for cooling down, as many as 3 million homes could lose power on Sunday night.

Californians will remain under a Flex Alert until 9 p.m. Sunday night to help prevent the electric system from becoming overwhelmed and causing unplanned blackouts.

Residents who are staying home are asked to keep their AC no lower than 78 degrees, keep blinds and drapes closed, and avoid using major appliances between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.