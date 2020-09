City of Pomona

Washington Community Center

Open only Friday, September 4, 2020

Hours of Operation 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

865 E. Grand Ave., Pomona, CA 91766

City of Gardena

Rush Gymnasium

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

1651 W. 162nd St., Gardena, CA 90247

City of South Pasadena

War Memorial Building

Open Friday, September 4, 2020 to Monday, September 7, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

435 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena, CA 91030

City of Downey

Barbara J. Riley Community and Senior Center

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

7810 Quill Dr., Downey, CA 90242

City of Lakewood

Bloomfield Park

Open Friday, September 4, 2020 to Saturday, October 31, 2020

Hours of Operation Monday-Friday: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

21420 Pioneer Blvd., Lakewood, CA 90715

Mayfair Park’s Swim Pavillion

Open Friday, September 4, 2020 to Saturday, October 31, 2020

Hours of Operation Monday-Friday: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

5720 Clark Ave., Lakewood, CA 90712

City of South Gate

South Gate Park Municipal Auditorium

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Monday, September 7, 2020

Hours of Operation 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

4900 Southern Ave., South Gate, CA 90280

City of Hawaiian Gardens

C. Robert Lee Activity Center

Open Friday, September 4, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

21815 Pioneer Blvd., Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716

City of La Mirada

La Mirada Activity Center

Open Friday, September 4, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

13810 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA 90638

City of Baldwin Park

Esther Snyder Community Center

Open Friday, September 4, 2020 to Monday, September 7, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706

City of San Marino

Crowell Public Library

Open Friday, September 4, 2020 to Monday, September 7, 2020

Hours of Operation 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

1830 Huntington Dr., San Marino, CA 91108

City of Norwalk

Norwalk Senior Center

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020; Must RSVP @ 562-929-5580

Hours of Operation 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

14040 San Antonio Dr., Norwalk, CA 90650

City of Paramount

Paramount Park Pool

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

14400 Paramount Blvd., Paramount, CA 90723

Orange Splash Pad

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Monday, September 7, 2020

Hours of Operation 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

14618 Orange Ave., Paramount, CA 90723

City of Bell Gardens

Bell Gardens Veterans Park

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Monday, September 7, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

6662 Loveland St., Bell Gardens, CA 90201

City of Commerce

Bristow Park

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

1466 S. McDonnell Ave., Commerce, CA 90040

Rosewood Park

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5600 Harbor St., Commerce, CA 90040

Veterans Park

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

6364 Zindell Ave., Commerce, CA 90040

City of Cerritos

Cerritos Park East Community Center

Open Operational until further notice

Hours of Operation 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

13234 E. 166th St., Cerritos, CA 90703

City of Carson

Anderson Park

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

19101 S. Wilmington Ave., Carson, CA 90746

Carson Park – Gym

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

21411 S. Orrick St., Carson, CA 90745

Dominguez Park

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

21330 Santa Fe Ave., Carson, CA 90810

Hemingway Park

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

700 E. Gardena Blvd., Carson, CA 90746

Veterans Park

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

22400 Moneta Ave., Carson, CA 90745

Calas Park

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

1000 E. 220th St., Carson, CA 90745

Del Amo Park

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

703 E. Del Amo Blvd., Carson, CA 90746

Foisia Park

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

23410 Catskill Ave., Carson, CA 90745

Stevenson Park

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

17400 Lysander Dr., Carson, CA 90746

City of Lynwood

Lynwood Community Center

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

11301 Bullis Rd., Lynwood, CA 90262

City of Sierra Madre

Hart Park House

Open Saturday, September 5, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024

City of West Hollywood

Plummer Park Community Center

Open Friday, September 4, 2020 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

7377 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046

Orange County

Click here to see a map or list of cooling centers.

Riverside County

Click here for a real-time map or list of available cooling centers in Riverside County.

San Bernardino County

Click here for a real-time list of available cooling centers in San Bernardino County.

Ventura County

Click here for a real-time list of available cooling centers in Ventura County.

Camarillo Police Station

3701 Las Posas Road

Camarillo, CA 93010

Opens Sat & Sun only 9/5/2020-9/6/2020 from 10am-6pm

Conejo Community Center

1175 Hendrix Avenue

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Opens 9/5/2020-9/7/2020 from 10am-5pm

Fillmore Senior Center

533 Santa Clara Street

Fillmore, CA 93015

Opens 9/5/2020-9/7/2020 from 11am-7pm

Moorpark – Citrus Room at City Hall

799 Moorpark Avenue

Moorpark, CA 93201

Open Sat & Sun only 9/5/2020-9/6/2020 from 11am-7pm

Ojai Recreation Center

510 Park Road

Ojai, CA 93023

Opens 9/5/2020-9/7/2020 from 11am-5pm

Ventura-River Community Church

859 East Santa Clara Street

Ventura, CA 93001

Opens 9/5/2020-9/7/2020 from 9am-5pm