LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — As temperatures continued to soar across the Southland over the weekend, many people tried to seek relief by heading to the shore.
Triple-digit temperatures spread throughout Los Angeles County on Sunday, marking a historic high in the county when it reached 121 degrees in Woodland Hills.
For families without air conditioning, they have been relying on cooling centers, and others have opted to go for a dip in the many beaches around SoCal.
RELATED: Cooling Centers Open For Labor Day Holiday Weekend Heat Wave
Hundreds of people packed the sand and water at Belmont Shore. Many were wearing masks when out of the water, as required during the coronavirus pandemic, but it was difficult to maintain physical distancing.
The National Weather Service called Sunday’s heat wave dangerous and potentially deadly.
The upcoming week is forecasted to bring slightly cooler temperatures as a much-needed relief from the sweltering heat.
A statewide Flex Alert from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, to conserve energy and prevent extensive power outages, remained in effect until Monday.