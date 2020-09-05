LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California ISO declared a Stage 2 emergency, with rotating power outages possible statewide.
In Los Angeles County, thousands of people were without electricity on Saturday as a record-breaking heat wave continued to sweep Southern California.
Woodland Hills broke its all-time record with a temperature of 118 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. In Van Nuys, temperatures reached 115 degrees by 3 p.m.
As a result, a Flex Alert, urging voluntary energy conservation among residents, remains in effect from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday to help prevent power outages.
So far, outages have been reported between the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and Southern California Edison.
SCE reported outages among 21,000 customers. The LADWP said approximately 14,000 people were without power and the most affected neighborhoods were Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw, Sun Valley, El Sereno, Reseda and Mid-City, according to the department. According to the website, the estimated response time for outages is between four to 12 hours.
The following communities serviced by LADWP were affected by outages as of 7:30 p.m.:
- Arleta
- Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw
- Beverly Crest
- Brentwood
- Eagle Rock
- El Sereno
- Encino
- Exposition Park
- Fairfax
- Florence
- Hollywood Hills
- Jefferson Park
- Koreatown
- Lake Balboa
- Lake View Terrace
- Leimert Park
- Lincoln Heights
- Los Feliz
- Mar Vista
- Mid-City
- Mission Hills
- Montecito Heights
- North Hills
- North Hollywood
- Pacific Palisades
- Pacoima
- Panorama City
- Porter Ranch
- Reseda
- San Pedro
- Shadow Hills
- Sherman Oaks
- Studio City
- Sun Valley
- Sunland
- Sylmar
- Toluca Lake
- Tujunga
- Valley Glen
- Valley Village
- Van Nuys
- Vermont Square
- West Hills
- Westlake
- Westwood
- Winnetka
- Woodland Hills
As the heat continues to spread throughout the Southland, several cooling centers will be open throughout the weekend in Los Angeles County and Orange County.
