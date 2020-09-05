MALIBU (CBSLA) — All trails in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu were closed through Labor Day weekend on Saturday after a hiker’s apparent heat-related death.
An unidentified 41-year-old woman began hiking at Tapia Park in Malibu Creek State Park around 8 a.m. and fell ill around 2 p.m., officials said.
“A few hours later, she suffered a reported seizure,” said Malibu Search and Rescue Team Leader David Katz. “CPR was initiated and performed for 20 to 30 minutes before she was pronounced.”
Some other hikers also became overcome by the heat and had to be rescued as well on Sunday, prompting officials with the Malibu Search and Rescue Team to urge people not to hike in the extreme heat.
The woman’s name was not released.
