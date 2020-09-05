LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An investigation was underway Saturday morning following a car-to-car shooting that resulted in a crash on the 110 Freeway, leaving two injured.

The incident unfolded just after 4 a.m. during the transition from the 110 Freeway north to the 10 Freeway east.

It was there that authorities say someone pulled up alongside the driver’s side and opened fire, shooting the driver in the leg and causing a single car crash.

The victim’s vehicle had a second passenger who was injured in the crash. Both were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities said numerous rounds of gunfire were fired.

“The driver in the victim vehicle sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg,” said Sgt. Matthew Barnachia of the CHP. “The passenger that was also in the victim’s vehicle, he sustained injuries as a result of the traffic collision. However, he was not injured in the car-to-car shooting.”

A motive for the shooting remains unknown. No arrests have been made. The suspect’s car was white in color, but no further details were immediately provided.

The incident marked the third car-to-car shooting on a freeway in Los Angeles County within the last eight days.