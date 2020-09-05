LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A historic heat wave is anticipated to hit Southern California Saturday, bringing with it dangerous conditions through the Labor Day holiday.

“Every heat wave could have that potential to be deadly,” said Eric Boldt of the National Weather Service. “And this one in particular because it is so hot. We’re talking about possibly all-time records and that goes back over 100 years.”

Boldt said temperatures could reach 110 in some areas, and even up to 120 degrees in the valleys. “San Fernando Valleys and San Gabriel Valleys will be one of the hottest spots,” he added.

As a result, the entire state is under s Flex Alert through Monday, with blackouts being a strong possibility.

“What I am particularly concerned with is two things: safety from heat and safety from COVID,” said Dr. Victor Waters of St. Bernardine Medical Center. “This is an unusual time in history to have two monsters attacking our community at the same time.”

The extreme heat was also causing concern over fire danger, with firefighters on high alert.

“We’re not expecting it to really cool off very much,” said Boldt. “And then again on Sunday, it could be the hottest day.”

Temperatures were forecast to reach 107 degrees on Saturday and 108 on Sunday. Napa could reach 113 degrees, and Death Valley could broil at about 125 degrees, according to the Associated Press.