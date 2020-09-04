IRVINE (CBSLA) — Taco Bell is removing long-time favorites from the menu but promising that the replacements will still be tasty.
The Irvine-based fast food chain said in a news release on Friday that starting November 5, it is saying goodbye to the Mexican Pizza, Shredded Chicken and Pico de Gallo.
The restaurant said the pizza, which is packaged in paperboard, is being removed to help reduce Taco Bell’s carbon footprint.
Fresh diced tomatoes will replace pico de gallo and Fresco Style is still an option for guests.
Nationwide additions to the menu will include Chicken Chipotle Melt for $1 starting on November 5 and a tropical frozen beverage called Dragonfruit Freeze starting September 24.
Regional additions include a new green sauce recipe returning to select markets starting November 5.
The fan favorite Quesalupa will return to menus starting on September 24 with a test in Knoxville, Tennessee