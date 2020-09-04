LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A woman who barricaded herself in a Long Beach apartment building Friday morning for over five hours after a dispute with a neighbor turned violent was taken into custody.
The incident began before 1 a.m. in the area of 15th Street and Cherry Avenue when the suspect struck one of her female neighbors during a dispute, a Long Beach police spokesperson told CBSLA.
The victim then called 911 claiming that the suspect had threatened her with a gun.
When officers arrived on scene the suspect went into her apartment and refused to come out, prompting police to establish a perimeter and call in SWAT, police said. They also evacuated nearby homes.
The woman finally surrendered a little after 6 a.m. Police were waiting for a search warrant in order to enter her apartment and search for the firearm, the police spokesperson disclosed.
It’s unclear exactly what the suspect used to hit her neighbor, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
What prompted the dispute was also not confirmed.
