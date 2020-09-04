LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Many Americans plan to stay home this long Labor Day holiday weekend, normally the unofficial end of summer and the last chance for many to get away.

The travel industry has been pummeled this year, with Americans canceling travel plans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the U.S. in March. The continued reluctance to travel prompted United, Delta and American airlines to end change fees earlier this week.

According to a NerdWallet survey, 55% of Americans canceled their Labor Day travel plans this year. And for those intrepid travelers who are still intent on getting away, they are skipping flights and choosing to drive closer to home.

And for those hitting the road, Gas Buddy says gas prices this Labor Day are set to be the lowest since 2004.

But because of the pandemic, travelers were advised to be prepared for last-minute changes. And that’s another change travel industry experts have seen – a rise in people investing in travel insurance.

“Even right before you leave, check policies with the hotel you’re staying in, the airline you might be flying, even the city you might be traveling to. Just make sure you have all those details,” NerdWallet’s Sara Rathner said.

Hoels and airlines have also adopted more forgiving policies, allowing people to cancel plans without having to pay fees.