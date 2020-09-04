SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier will honor workers over Labor Day Weekend with a waving American flag lit up across the Ferris wheel.
The 174,000 LED lights will shine red, white, and blue from Friday to Monday, Sept. 7 from sunset to 12:30 a.m.
The Pacific Wheel is the world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel featuring 16.7 million color value combinations to display dynamic, custom, computer-generated lighting entertainment.
The wheel soars nine stories high and lifts riders more than 130 feet above the Pacific Ocean offering extraordinary views of the Southern California coastline.
The Santa Monica Pier is open 24 hours, however, Pacific Park’s rides and attractions, including the Pacific Wheel and West Coaster, remain closed until further notice.