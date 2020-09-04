Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — The San Bernardino Police Department Friday released body camera video of a deadly police shooting.
According to police, two officers responded to a call of a man threatening people at a San Bernardino gas station with a handgun on the evening of June 13.
When officers arrived, they said the man, identified as 21-year-old Anthony Armenta, of San Bernardino, failed to follow orders to drop the object he was holding.
Officers opened fire on the man after video appeared to show him pointing a weapon in the direction of the officers.
Officers said they recovered the object, which turned out to be a fake handgun, from under Armenta’s body.
Police said the shooting was still under investigation.