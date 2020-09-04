LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 284 newly confirmed cases and 14 additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 53,987 confirmed cases and 1,067 deaths. There were 45,990 reported recoveries.
Officials said 185 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, with 63 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials did not report updated information about case counts, deaths or recoveries. As of Thursday, the county had reported 48,615 confirmed cases, 42,727 recoveries and 744 deaths.
As of Tuesday, the county’s latest update, there were 283 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 100 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 53 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 10,943 cases and 118 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 9,976 had recovered and 849 were active.
Officials said 56 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, with 12 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 541,786 Riverside County residents, 504,454 San Bernardino County residents and 159,232 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.