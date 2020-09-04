MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Limited in-door operations of hair salons and barbershops as well as some on-campus operations for schools will resume in Manhattan Beach following Los Angeles County’s revised health order.

Hair salons and barbershops were permitted to reopen Friday for indoor operations at 25% capacity and with required modifications.

Operations are encouraged to continue providing as many services as possible outdoors and salons and barbershops may continue to apply for temporary permits to operate outdoors.

Beginning September 14, K-12 schools may offer in-school services for a “small, stable cohort” of students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) or English Learners (ELs) needing assessments and specialized in-school services. Priority will be given to students with special needs.

Schools must limit the number of students allowed at any one time on campus for essential assessments and specialized in-school services to 10% or less of the total student body.

“This is a positive step in the right direction but it is important to note that it was only possible with our collective efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19. If we continue to take steps to curb the spread, further business re-openings will be allowed by the State and County,” said Mayor Richard Montgomery.

“As we approach this Labor Day weekend, we must utilize the tools that we have and adhere to physical distancing and infection control requirements that reduce the risk of transmission, including the continued use of face coverings.”

The first day of school at the Manhattan Beach Unified School District was Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Currently, MBUSD offers distance learning opportunities exclusively due to county and state orders.

MBUSD plans to open child care programs for students from age 2 through 5th grade on September 16, 2020.